Florida woman arrested on fourth DUI after crashing into motorcyclist: Police

An Edgewater woman has been arrested for her fourth DUI, according to police.

Lisa Rose Lange, 62, was arrested on multiple charges after she reportedly crashed into a motorcyclist who had to be airlifted to a hospital.

Police said they arrived on the scene around 5:07 p.m. on Tuesday and found a motorcycle and a white car with extensive damage.

Credit: Edgewater Police Department

Video surveillance showed Lange hitting the back of the victim's motorcycle that was stopped at a red light. Lange didn't hit her brakes until after hitting the motorcyclist, an arrest affidavit shows.

When speaking with Lange, police said they observed she had slurred speech, glossy eyes, and a smell of odor that resembled an alcoholic beverage. She was also unable to take part in field sobriety testing due to her "heavily intoxicated state."