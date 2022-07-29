Florida driver accused of playing real life 'bumper cars' in multi-vehicle crash

A Florida driver, accused of playing "bumper cars" in real life, left a path of destruction in Brevard County, with several people having to go to the hospital. Pieces of cars were still on the ground, a day after a major crash that ended with a man facing several charges.

Melbourne police officers said, around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, a red Ford sedan was seen intentionally hitting a black Mercury sedan near Aurora Rd. and Mosswood Dr. They said they later learned it stemmed from a domestic incident involving the drivers. Police said the driver of the sedan sped off and drove through an intersection where it was hit by multiple vehicles. Investigators said three people in the car were ejected, including a juvenile who was airlifted to Orlando.

A witness, who did not want to be named, explained the massive rush to help the injured.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Dominique Scott, of Titusville, is now facing several charges including aggravated child abuse, driving while license permanently revoked, and grand theft of a vehicle.