Hurricane Ian: How to help Florida residents impacted by storm

The Florida Disaster Fund has been activated for those looking to help communities impacted by Hurricane Ian, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced Wednesday.

The state's official private fund was created to provide financial assistance to Florida communities as they respond to and recover from times of emergency or disaster.

In partnership with public, private, and other non-governmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities, officials said in a news release.

To contribute to the cause, you're asked to visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.

GULF OF MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 28: In this NOAA handout image taken by the GOES satellite at 13:26 UTC, Hurricane Ian moves toward Florida on September 28, 2022 in the Gulf of Mexico.

"The Governor and I are thankful for the graciousness of those looking to assist Florida’s communities in their time of need," Casey DeSantis said in a statement. "I am pleased to announce that Volunteer Florida has activated the Florida Disaster Fund so that people can donate directly to those affected by Hurricane Ian. We greatly appreciate the kindness and generosity of organizations and individuals from across the country looking to support Floridians, thank you."