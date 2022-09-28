Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until WED 2:30 PM EDT, Brevard County
15
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Polk County, Sumter County, Volusia County
Flood Warning
from WED 12:50 PM EDT until WED 4:00 PM EDT, Brevard County, Orange County, Osceola County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:30 AM EDT, Orange County
Tornado Watch
from WED 5:23 AM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT, Polk County
Tornado Watch
from WED 4:59 AM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT, Brevard County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 11:18 AM EDT until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:45 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Hurricane Ian: How to help Florida residents impacted by storm

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center
The Florida Disaster Fund has been activated for those looking to help communities impacted by Hurricane Ian, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced Wednesday.

The state's official private fund was created to provide financial assistance to Florida communities as they respond to and recover from times of emergency or disaster.

 In partnership with public, private, and other non-governmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities, officials said in a news release.

To contribute to the cause, you're asked to visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.

GULF OF MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 28: In this NOAA handout image taken by the GOES satellite at 13:26 UTC, Hurricane Ian moves toward Florida on September 28, 2022 in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to bring a potentially life-threatening storm su

Expand

"The Governor and I are thankful for the graciousness of those looking to assist Florida’s communities in their time of need," Casey DeSantis said in a statement. "I am pleased to announce that Volunteer Florida has activated the Florida Disaster Fund so that people can donate directly to those affected by Hurricane Ian. We greatly appreciate the kindness and generosity of organizations and individuals from across the country looking to support Floridians, thank you."