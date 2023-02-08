Florida details emergency response to influx of migrants attempting to enter state

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) on Wednesday released additional details about how the state is responding to what Gov. Ron DeSantis has called an "alarming" influx of migrants attempting to enter Florida illegally.

It comes a month after DeSantis issued an executive order activating the Florida National Guard and directing state law agencies to assist county and local officials in preventing migrant landings. More than 700 mostly Cuban migrants arrived off the Keys over the New Year’s weekend alone and hundreds more have been turned away by the U.S. Coast Guard since.

In a statement announcing the executive order, the Republican governor criticized Democratic President Joe Biden and the federal government’s immigration policies. "As the negative impacts of Biden’s lawless immigration policies continue unabated, the burden of the Biden administration’s failure falls on local law enforcement who lack the resources to deal with the crisis," DeSantis said.

His statement made no mention of the Biden administration’s announcement of a new policy to start turning back Cubans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans at the Texas border, along with Venezuelans, who arrive illegally. The administration also said it would offer humanitarian parole for up to 30,000 people a month from those four countries if they apply online, pay their airfare and find a financial sponsor.

DeSantis, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, has frequently criticized Biden's immigration policies. DeSantis sparked controversy last September by flying about 50 migrants from Texas to Massachusetts, which has been met with legal challenges. Florida lawmakers are now moving forward with a proposal that could help set the stage for more flights, shifting approximately $10 million to fund it. The bill would address issues those legal challenges to the flights, including making clear that around $1.5 million already spent by the DeSantis administration is "deemed approved."

During Tuesday's State of the Union address, President Biden issued an appeal for Congress to pass a sweeping immigration reform bill, calling it a bipartisan issue. He also touted increases in Border Patrol staffing and also increased fentanyl seizures at the border.

"We now have a record number of personnel working to secure the border, arresting 8,000 human smugglers and seizing over 23,000 pounds of fentanyl in just last several months," Biden said.

According to the FDEM, nearly 6,000 migrants attempting to enter the Florida illegally have been apprehended since August.

The FDEM said it continues to work in partnership with the Florida National Guard, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) to increase coastal vigilance and provide improved situational awareness on migrant activities. State actions are outlined below.

Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM):

Deploying teams to conduct initial assessments of the disposal of vessels and coordinate response to foreign animal disease risks.

Providing binoculars and night vision goggles, power resources, bottled water, and 250 Meals Ready-to-Eat (MREs).

Providing a vessel platform to assist FWC in the detection of migrants, 100 personal floatation devices for officers, and 250 life jackets for migrants.

Florida National Guard:

Providing 10 aircraft on the mission and has conducted 338 flights for a total of 795 flight hours.

Mobilizing 100-150 guardsmen to coordinate with the U.S. Coast Guard and FWC.

Bolstering FWC marine patrol to support water interdictions and ensure the safety of migrants.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC):

No additional recreational boating restrictions are being instituted but boaters are cautioned to stay clear of any suspected migrant vessels and alert authorities.

If an abandoned vessel lands on private property, the property owner is not responsible for its removal. The state will remove these vessels free of charge. Report an abandoned vessel to the FWC at 888-404-3922.

A fourth wave of 20 additional FWC officers and one mechanic has arrived to provide additional support throughout the Keys.

The FWC has tasked five large platform offshore patrol vessels in addition to maritime assets already in place in the Keys, including 40 officers and investigators and 35 vessels. Included in those assets are the 42’ vessel Fearless with three crew members and the 85’ vessel Gulf Sentry with six crew members. They are patrolling and assisting U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard, and Customs and Border Protection with migrant landings.

Conducting routine flights in support of local, state, and federal partners.

A base camp and command posts have been established in Marathon and Key West for FWC personnel.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE)

FDLE has nearly two dozen members deployed in Monroe County. A mobile command bus has been established with a workspace for those deployed.

FDLE aviation assets are assisting with patrolling the waters.

FDLE has partially activated the Florida Fusion Center and devoted intelligence analysts to assist with analytical reports.

FDLE is coordinating Florida’s law enforcement response, similar to their active role in hurricanes, and is in contact with state and local partners to ensure they have the resources needed to manage the current mass migration situation.

As migrants are more at risk of human trafficking and other crimes, FDLE is helping to gather and provide intelligence and conducting investigations, and assisting as requested by federal, state, and local partners.

FDLE agents are conducting interviews and gathering intelligence in conjunction with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP)

FHP has deployed 31 troopers, six unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with drone pilots, two fixed-wing aircraft with downlink capabilities, and one mobile command bus in support of ongoing operations.

Some information in this article is taken from wire sources, the Associated Press and the News Service of Florida, and from FOXNews.com.