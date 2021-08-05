Florida deputy dies from COVID-19 complications, sheriff's office says

article

A Central Florida deputy has passed away after fighting COVID-19, his Sheriff's Office said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office shared on Thursday that Deputy First Class Craig Seijos has passed away from complications related to COVID-19.

They said that he passed away on Thursday while in the hospital He was 54-years-old and had been with the Sheriff's Office for nearly three decades.

"Craig dedicated much of his life to serving the residents of Orange County," said Sheriff John Mina. "We will always be grateful for his service and he will never be forgotten."

The Sheriff's Office also said that he was a dedicated family man who adored his wife and five adult children.

They added, "his colleagues say he was an extremely generous person and was always willing to donate to a good cause. Deputy Seijos also never shied away from a healthy debate."

Volusia County Sheriff Chitwood tweeted about COVID-19 deaths among law enforcement on Thursday too, stating that over 300 law enforcement officers have died from the virus. He claims this is by far the biggest single cause of line-of-duty death.

"More than the senseless murders we see all too often," he said.

