Florida deputy charged in arrest of man that resulted in fire at Wawa gas pump

An Osceola County sheriff's deputy is facing charges stemming from the pursuit of a motorcyclist that ended in an explosion at an Orange County convenience store and gas station, according to the State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit.

In February 2022, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said deputies were responding to reports of motorcyclists who were said to be pointing guns at drivers on Donegan Avenue in Kissimmee. Attempts were made to pull the motorcyclists over, but they quickly dispersed and eluded the deputies, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said a sheriff's office helicopter tracked one of the motorcyclists, later identified as Jean Barretto, to a Wawa on Central Florida Parkway in Orange County. Deputies crossed county lines in their pursuit of Barretto, who had been accused of violating traffic laws and "popping wheelies" on his dirt bike.

Three deputies confronted Barretto at a gas pump, where a struggle ensued between Barretto and Deputy David Crawford, according to investigators. Deputy Crawford tackled the victim while other deputies assisted.

Surveillance video from the Wawa shows Barretto pulling up to the pump to fuel up as the deputies quickly arrive to make an arrest. Then, flames erupt before one person is seen scrambling away to extinguish the flames.

"Deputy Crawford recklessly deployed a taser at the victim who had become soaked in gasoline, and as a result, caused the explosion that injured the victim," State Attorney Monique Worrell said in a news release. "The victim in the case has suffered second and third-degree burns across at least 75% of his body, injuries he is still recovering from."

Credit: Family of John Beretta

Orlando attorney Mark NeJame, who has represented Barretto, said his client was not pointing guns at other vehicles and was at the gas station to fill up on his way home.

"Never had a gun that day. Never brandished a gun. But yet is being vilified while he’s laying pretty much skinless in a hospital bed fighting for his life," NeJame said during a news conference following the incident.

As a result of its investigation, the state attorney's office has charged Crawford with one count of culpable negligence with personal injury. FOX 35 News reached out to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office for comment.

"Over a year ago, we investigated this case and sent our findings over to the State Attorney's Office to review. We feel it's appropriate to let the criminal justice system determine if Deputy Crawford did a criminal act that could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Culpable negligence with personal injury is a first-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.