Three deputies hurt in fiery road rage incident spanning two counties

The Osceola Sheriff's Office is investigating a fiery scene that they said started with motorcyclists pointing guns at drivers and ended up with three deputies hurt.

Deputies responded to reports of suspects pointing guns at drivers on the highway at Donegan Avenue in Osceola County on Sunday.

Deputies tried to pull the motorcyclists over, but said the suspects drove away.

The Sheriff's aviation unit tracked at least one suspect, John Beretta, to a Wawa on Central Florida Pkwy in Orange County. Deputies said a fire started at the scene after they arrived. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Three deputies and Beretta were hurt by the flames and transported to the hospital. Two deputies have been released, while one remains in the hospital. Beretta is also still in the hospital.

