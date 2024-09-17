Florida deputies who captured Trump's accused would-be assassin meet with former president

Deputies from the Martin County Sheriff's Office met with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago following the capture of a man who allegedly attempted to assassinate him.

Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect, was apprehended Sunday after an incident while Trump was golfing.

Trump personally contacted the sheriff’s office and invited the deputies involved to Mar-a-Lago, where he thanked them for their efforts and expressed gratitude for their swift response in securing his safety.

On Monday, the Martin County Sheriff's Office released body camera video of Routh being taken into custody on Interstate 95.

Investigators said Trump was the target of an assassination attempt while he was golfing at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on Sunday. U.S. Secret Service agents fired at a man who pointed an AK-style rifle with a scope through a chain-linked fence. Local authorities said the gunman was about 400 yards to 500 yards away from Trump and hiding in shrubbery.

Trump was not injured, and the suspect, later identified as Routh, ran off. A witness at the golf course took photos of Routh's vehicle and license plate.

He was arrested shortly after authorities released a "very urgent" alert.