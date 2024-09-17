DeSantis to sign executive order for Florida to investigate Trump assassination attempt

Gov. Ron DeSantis will sign an executive order to assign the Office of Statewide Prosecutor in Florida to investigate the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, he announced during a news conference in West Palm Beach on Tuesday morning.

The governor's news conference at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Training Division comes days after he said the state would launch its own investigation after suspected gunman – 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh – pointed a rifle through a fence at Trump International Golf Club where Trump was playing golf Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened two months after a separate attempt on the Republican presidential nominee's life at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

The governor stated Routh is believed to have committed state law violations across multiple judicial circuits – Palm Beach and Martin counties and possibly Broward County – and aims to hold him accountable to "the most serious charges that are on the books."

Routh is currently charged with federal gun crimes, including possession of a firearm despite being a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Under state law, the governor said Florida has jurisdiction to pursue an investigation and prosecute an attempted murder offense.

DeSantis stated the public "deserves to know the truth" about the attempted assassination and has "directed all state agencies to work expeditiously to be able to uncover the truth."

Trump was golfing at one of his courses in West Palm Beach – about 4.5 miles inland from his famed Mar-a-Lago club – when U.S. Secret Service agents protecting him, fired at Routh who was pointing an AK-style firearm with a scope. Local authorities said the gunman was about 400 yards to 500 yards away from Trump and hiding in shrubbery.

Authorities said Routh did not have a line of sight to Trump when he was engaged by the Secret Service, and that the suspect never fired any shots, authorities said Monday. He was taken into custody after his vehicle was spotted on Interstate 95 in neighboring Martin County.

Trump was not injured.

FOX TV Stations contributed to this report.