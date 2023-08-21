Florida deputies surprise 10-year-old boy with new bike after someone crashed into his

article

A 10-year-old boy was surprised with a brand new bike after his was crashed into.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said a driver struck the stop sign Fabricio's bike was secured to – so they stepped in to help him.

"Seeing that Fabricio was very upset about his damaged bicycle, Officer Rodriguez and Officer Jackson quickly sprung into action and delivered a brand new bicycle to Fabricio!" the Lee County Sheriff's Office shared on Facebook.

Photos on Facebook show the damaged silver bicycle and the brand new orange one for Fabricio.

Dozens of users took to the comments with well-wishes for Fabricio.

"Thank you for making this young man's day," one user said.

"Wonderful Gesture!!!" said another.