Man wanted in double murder in New York may be in Florida: 'Armed and dangerous'

The Brief Florida deputies are searching for a man accused of killing two people in New York after he was seen in the DeLand area, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. The suspect, identified as Scott Mitchell, may be traveling in a Ford F-150 with the South Carolina tag VCK 706. He is considered "armed and dangerous," authorities said. If you see him, call 911.



UPDATE: The man who was wanted for a double homicide in Binghamton, New York, has been found.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they found 50-year-old Scott C. Mitchell at a McDonald's near Tamoka Farms Road and U.S. 92.

Previous reporting

Florida deputies are searching for a man suspected of killing two people in New York, following his sighting in Volusia County, authorities said.

Who is the suspect?

What we know:

The Volusia Sheriff's Office is searching for 50-year-old Scott C. Mitchell, who is wanted for double homicide in Binghamton, New York.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Volusia County deputies said a man suspected in a double murder in Binghamton, New York, may be in Central Florida. Deputies are looking for Scott C. Mitchell. He is considered armed and dangerous. Photo: Volusia Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle he was last seen driving, a Ford F-150 with the South Carolina plate VCK 706, has been recovered by investigators.

Deputies believe he may be on foot.

What we don't know:

Investigators confirmed that Mitchell was in DeLand, but his current whereabouts remain unknown.

Further details about where his vehicle was located and additional information regarding the New York double homicide investigation have not yet been released.

What you can do:

He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you're asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

