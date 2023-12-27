Florida deputies find missing woman, her dog in the woods: 'Disoriented and cold'

Florida deputies rescued a missing woman and her dog in the woods on Tuesday night.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a caller reported a woman yelling for help and that she'd also been spotted on hunting trail cameras in the area of CR-305 and CR-2006 West in Bunnell.

When deputies arrived at around 7:20 p.m., they heard the woman yelling and her dog barking. A thermal imaging camera was used to find the woman's general location before going into the woods to look for her.

Photo: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

The woman was located after about an hour of searching. She was "disoriented and cold" as she sat in the brush with her dog, deputies said. She was carried out of the woods with the help of Flagler County Fire Rescue firefighters and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Photo: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

Deputies turned the dog over to a family member.

No other details were released at this time.