Bodycam video: Florida deputies arrest man accused of stabbing roommate in neck at Gainesville home

A Florida man accused of stabbing his roommate in the neck at a northwest Gainesville home was arrested Tuesday afternoon by deputies.

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, 32-year-old Omar Gutierrez, was booked into jail without incident on an attempted murder charge.

Authorities released body camera video showing the moments deputies forced entry into the home with guns drawn to get the severely injured man to safety.

Omar Gutierrez (Photo via Alachua County Sheriff's Office)

The victim could be seen exiting the home at a deputy's command to be treated for his neck wound.

Then, deputies ordered Gutierrez – who was dressed in a catsuit – to come out, to which he complied.

Gutierrez's bond was set at $1 million.