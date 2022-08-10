Florida Democrats outnumber Republicans in mail voting

With Democrats outdistancing Republicans, nearly 930,000 Floridians had voted by mail as of Wednesday morning in the Aug. 23 primary elections.

Data posted on the state Division of Elections website showed that a reported 929,569 vote-by-mail ballots had been cast, including 424,528 by registered Democrats. Another 355,555 had been cast by registered Republicans, while 138,506 had come from unaffiliated voters and 10,980 had come from third-party voters.

About 3.16 million vote-by-mail ballots remained outstanding. The totals do not include in-person early voting, which started in parts of the state Monday and will be statewide Saturday.