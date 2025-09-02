Bracy Davis, Young win Orange County special elections in landslides

The Brief Democrats LaVon Bracy Davis and RaShon Young won special elections for Senate District 15 and House District 40, respectively. Davis will succeed the late Sen. Geraldine Thompson, while Young fills the House seat Davis vacated. Florida Democrats hailed the landslide wins as proof of voter frustration with Republican leadership with each carrying more than 70% of the vote.



Democrats LaVon Bracy Davis and RaShon Young won their special elections in Orange County on Tuesday, for Senate District 15 and House District 40, respectively. Each captured more than 70% of the vote.

Bracy Davis, D-Ocoee, defeated Republican Willie Montague with about 72.6% in the Senate District 15 race, according to unofficial results from the Orange County supervisor of elections. She will succeed the late Sen. Geraldine Thompson, a Democrat who died in February.

In House District 40, Young secured roughly 75% of the vote over Republican Tuan Le. The seat became vacant after Bracy Davis launched her Senate bid.

"Senator-elect LaVon Bracy Davis and Representative-elect RaShon Young are true community advocates," Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said in a congratulatory statement. "They care about and are ready to fight for what Central Floridians care about most: lower costs of living, safer communities, and change driven by and for the people."

Pointing to the wide margin of victory, Fried said the elections show voter dissatisfaction with the state’s Republican leadership, adding that Floridians are frustrated with "political posturing, wasteful spending, and the never-ending culture wars" affecting healthcare, schools, and insurance costs.

Democrats credited their grassroots efforts for the wins, noting more than 37,000 direct voter contact attempts and nearly 10,000 re-enrollments for vote-by-mail. Fried emphasized that these results stem from year-round organizing, coalition-building, and volunteer-driven momentum.

House Dist. 40 results can be found here, while results for the Senate Dist. 15 race can be found here.

