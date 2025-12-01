Florida death row inmate Tommy Zeigler returns to court for new evidence hearing
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man who has been on death row for nearly 50 years returns to court Monday for an evidentiary hearing.
Tommy Zeigler’s lawyers say new DNA evidence proves his innocence.
Zeigler, 80, was convicted of murdering four people—his wife, his in-laws and another man—at his family’s furniture store in Winter Garden on Christmas Eve in 1975.
Zeigler has maintained he was a victim and did not commit the crime. He said he walked in on a robbery that day and was shot while fighting off the real killer.
According to Zeigler’s lawyers, new DNA results could prove that Zeigler struggled with Charlie Mays, a customer who was also killed at the store that night.
The evidentiary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Orange County Courthouse.
The Source: This article was written using information sourced from court documents and FOX 35 reporting.