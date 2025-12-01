Florida death row inmate Tommy Zeigler returns to court for new evidence hearing

The Brief Tommy Zeigler, who was convicted of murdering four people in 1975, will return to an Orange County court on Monday. A judge will hear new evidence in the 50-year-old murder case. Zeigler's lawyers say new evidence could prove his innocence.



A Florida man who has been on death row for nearly 50 years returns to court Monday for an evidentiary hearing.

Tommy Zeigler’s lawyers say new DNA evidence proves his innocence.

Zeigler, 80, was convicted of murdering four people—his wife, his in-laws and another man—at his family’s furniture store in Winter Garden on Christmas Eve in 1975.

Zeigler has maintained he was a victim and did not commit the crime. He said he walked in on a robbery that day and was shot while fighting off the real killer.

According to Zeigler’s lawyers, new DNA results could prove that Zeigler struggled with Charlie Mays, a customer who was also killed at the store that night.

The evidentiary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Orange County Courthouse.