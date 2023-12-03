FL mother stabbed 100 times • FL teacher arrested 3 times in 1 week • FL woman hurls cinder blocks at man

A Florida mother found dead in her Daytona Beach home was stabbed 100 times, a Florida teacher is in hot water after being arrested three times in one week, a Florida woman was arrested for throwing cinder blocks at a man she rear-ended in a Publix parking lot, a Florida substitute teacher was arrested for sending sexually explicit videos of himself to two students and asking to start a relationship with one of them: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.

Florida mom found dead in Daytona Beach fire had been stabbed 100 times: affidavit

A mother who was found dead following a large fire at her Daytona Beach apartment reportedly had been stabbed approximately 100 times with a knife, according to a newly released arrest affidavit.

On Nov. 21, fire rescue responded to the apartment on Beville Road where they found the woman, later identified as 30-year-old Den'Jah "Nickie" Moore, unresponsive in the master bedroom suffering from multiple stab wounds and severe burns, the affidavit stated.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Florida teacher in hot water after 3 arrests in a week for 'violent' offenses, officials say

A Florida teacher has found himself in hot water after he was arrested three times within a week amid an alleged string of "violent" crimes in Palm Beach County, including carrying a 10-inch knife, threatening bar patrons with a baton and harassing a woman he met online.

Hawazin Wright was arrested three times between Nov. 19-26 for charges including carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated assault, drug possession, and written threats to kill, according to arrest affidavits from the West Palm Beach Police Department.

Florida woman hurls cinder blocks at man after rear-ending him in Publix parking lot, deputies say

A Florida woman has found herself behind bars after hurling cinder blocks at a man and his car after she rear-ended him in a Publix parking lot, according to deputies.

Patricia Momaney, 54, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and hit-and-run after the incident that unfolded shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday in North Fort Myers, according to an arrest affidavit from the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

A man called 911 after a woman backed her car into his in the parking lot, the report said. The woman, later identified as Momaney, fled the scene, but the man followed her while on the phone with dispatch. His pursuit led them to a residential area where they both got out of their cars.

Florida substitute teacher sent explicit videos to 2 female students, asked one to be his girlfriend: deputies

Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office

A Florida substitute teacher has found himself behind bars after allegedly sending sexually explicit videos of himself to two students and asking to start a relationship with one of them, according to deputies.

Jerron Dunn was arrested Thursday and charged with sex offense on a student by an authority figure and transmission of material harmful to a minor, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. After detectives complete their investigation, more charges could be added.