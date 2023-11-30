Florida substitute teacher sent explicit videos to 2 female students, asked one to be his girlfriend: deputies

Stream FOX 35 News:

A Florida substitute teacher has found himself behind bars after allegedly sending sexually explicit videos of himself to two students and asking to start a relationship with one of them, according to deputies.

Jerron Dunn was arrested Thursday and charged with sex offense on a student by an authority figure and transmission of material harmful to a minor, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. After detectives complete their investigation, more charges could be added.

The 33-year-old was a substitute teacher at New Beginnings High School, a charter school in Lakeland, deputies said.

The investigation began when two students, ages 17 and 18, told their guidance counselor that Dunn sent them both videos of himself masturbating on Snapchat, according to deputies. The counselor notified the sheriff's office, who conducted an investigation.

The 17-year-old said she borrowed Dunn's phone charger in class. While her phone was charging, he went into it and added himself on her Snapchat account, deputies said.

Photo: Polk County Sheriffs Office

He then sent her messages asking her to visit him at his house, deputies continued. She declined, he kept sending her messages, including a video of himself masturbating, the Polk County Sheriff's Officr said.

The 18-year-old student said she accepted Dunn's friend request on Snapchat, which prompted messages from him telling her "she was pretty and he wanted to start a relationship with her," deputies said.

"The victim told Dunn that he was too old for her and that it would be ‘weird’ because he is her teacher," the sheriff's office said. That didn't stop Dunn from sending her messages, including videos of himself masturbating, deputies added.

He also said he wanted her to be a "friend with benefits" and to come over to his house to have sex with him, deputies said.

When Dunn spoke with deputies, he admitted to using Snapchat to talk to the 17-year-old, and did say he asked the 18-year-old to be his girlfriend. He also said he did send her explicit videos.

Detectives will conduct a forensic analysis of Dunn's phone. Further charges are pending.

"This suspect used his position of authority over students to groom them and attempt to have sex with them; our hope is that there are no other victims. We encourage anyone who has been victimized by Jerron Dunn to please contact law enforcement," said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Anyone who has information regarding similar acts by Dunn are urged to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

Dunn remains at the Polk County Jail where he's being held without bond until a first appearance hearing.