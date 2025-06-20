Florida dad arrested in toddler's hot truck death: 'No reason for this little boy to be dead'

The Brief An 18-month-old Florida toddler has died after officials say he was left in a hot truck for more than three hours. The toddler's father allegedly got a haircut and drank at a bar while his child was in the car. Scott Allen Gardner was arrested on felony charges related to aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter.



An 18-month-old Florida toddler has died after officials say he was left in a hot truck for more than three hours while his dad allegedly got a haircut and drank at a bar.

The boy's father, Scott Allen Gardner, was arrested Thursday on felony charges related to aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter.

What happened?

Timeline:

According to the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO), 18-month-old Sebastian was "left helpless" in a hot truck for more than three hours while his dad got a haircut and grabbed a drink.

The incident took place on Friday, June 6, at Classic Cuts in Ormond Beach, Florida.

Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Gardner arrived to get his haircut around 11:30 a.m. before then entering Hanky Panky's Lounge, where he began to drink beer and take shots. During this time, Chitwood said Gardner left Sebastian in the back seat of the car, which was not on, with no windows open and only a small mini fan pointing his way.

Officials say Gradner stayed at the bar from noon to about 2:40 p.m. During that time, officials believe the truck reached temperatures of up to 111 degrees.

Sebastian was only 18 months old. (Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Around 2:44 p.m., deputies say Gardner then drove the dead toddler to his mom's house, where he called 911. Officials said Sebastian was dead for an hour or two before the 911 call was made.

Both the Ormond Beach Police Department and the Volusia Sheriff's Office responded to the incident. By the time Sebastian arrived at the hospital around 2:58 p.m., Chitwood said his temperature was over 107 degrees, and the toddler was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m.

Officials say Gardner then went back to the bar with his mom, where they drank until almost midnight.

Dig deeper:

Chitwood said Sebastian's mom and dad are not together, and the mom lives in a different county.

Witnesses at the bar said that although Gardner did not bring Sebastian into the bar on the day of the incident, he had previously brought him inside.

What's next:

Gardner is facing felony charges related to aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter. He is expected to appear in court for his first appearance on Friday afternoon.

‘Senseless and tragic’

What they're saying:

Chitwood said Gardner later admitted to the allegations while being interviewed. Although Gardner originally said he left Sebastian in the car with the windows open, he also admitted to lying.

"What they (first responders) saw was horrific," Chitwood said. "This father is a human piece of garbage, and he's a lying sack of s***. He's exactly where he belongs — behind bars. I don't think there's a penalty on Earth that would ever fit for the crime committed here. My hope for him is that every night when he closes his eyes, and every morning when he opens his eyes, his son Sebastian asks him, ‘Dad, why did you do this to me?' There is no reason for this little boy to be dead."

Scott Allen Gardner was arrested on Thursday. (Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office)

"The death of a child is a senseless, tragic thing," Volusia investigators said. "This was very preventable."

Hot car deaths

Big picture view:

According to the National Safety Council, 37 children (under 15) die every year on average after suffering heatstroke after being left in a vehicle.

In 2024, 39 kids died, according to the council's website. So far in 2025, at least six deaths have been reported.

