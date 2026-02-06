Active crime scene in South Apopka: What we know

The Brief Apopka Police have blocked off a portion of South Apopka due to an active crime scene. Police have asked the public to avoid the area. It's not known what has caused the incident at this time.



What we know:

The Apopka Police Department – who is investigating the incident – have blocked off the area of West Michael Gladden Boulevard from South Hawthone Avenue to South Washington Avenue.

What we don't know:

It's not known at this time what caused this incident.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.