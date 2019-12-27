Florida couple, teenage daughter pass away on Christmas Eve after crash

article

The Marion County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that a member of their agency, her husband, and their teenage daughter passed away on Christmas Eve as a result of a motor vehicle crash in Leesburg.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said that he was "heartbroken to share the passing of one of our own. Classification Specialist Jessica Smith, her husband, and their teenage daughter passed away."

Jessica's son is reportedly still recovering at an area hospital.

Jessica joined the Marion County Sheriff's Office in October 2015, deputies said. She started as a Detention Assistant and was promoted to a Classifications Specialist in April 2016.

“Jessica was a valued member of our law enforcement and detention family. Her spirit and presence will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jessica’s family, and we pray for a full recovery for her son.” said Sheriff Woods.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.