Florida claims 24 out of 25 spots in country's most dangerous beach list

Memorial Day has come and gone, signaling the busy beach season for Floridians. As you head to the sandy shore this summer, however, keep in mind that the country's "most dangerous" beaches are all located right here in the Sunshine State.

That's according to a new report from Simmrin Law, which analyzed different factors like hurricanes, shark attacks and surf zone deaths to compile a list of the most dangerous beaches in the U.S.

All 10 entries in the top 10 are in Florida. Additionally, all top 25 spots are also found in the Sunshine State – except for one. The odd man out is South Carolina's Myrtle Beach at No. 23, according to the report.

New Smyrna Beach, Florida (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"While shark attacks often grab headlines, Florida's beaches rank so high due to the ever-present hurricane risk," said Simmrin Law's Michael Simmrin. "Hurricanes create dangerous rip currents and storm surge, raising the overall risk for beachgoers. With summer approaching and vacations on the minds of many Americans, this study shows the importance of putting safety first when considering a trip to the beach."

New Smyna Beach was unsurprisingly ranked No. 1. That's due to its high chances of being impacted by a hurricane, but also its status as the "shark bite capital of the world."

According to the Florida Museum's International Shark Attack File, the most shark bites in 2023 happened in Volusia County. There were eight, which represents half of Florida's total.

Here's a look at the top 10 most dangerous beaches in the U.S., according to the report:

New Smyrna Beach Panama City Beach Daytona Beach Miami Beach Cocoa Beach Ormond Beach Ponce Inlet Indialantic Beach Melbourne Beach Miramar Beach

Miramar Beach is the only beach in the top 10 without a recorded shark attack, according to the report.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.