Florida Congressional leaders react to protest outside U.S. Capitol

Congress was forced to abruptly halt its session on counting Electoral College votes and certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory as supporters of President Donald Trump swarmed the U.S. Capitol.

Trump’s effort to overturn the election results drew a massive crowd to the White House, and then Trump sent them to the Capitol.

LIVE UPDATES: Congress forced to halt session certifying Biden's win as protesters swarm US Capitol

The House and Senate had convened for a joint session to confirm Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College victory but protests erupted outside the Capitol and government office buildings were being evacuated.

