Florida HOA president arrested again on charges related to rental home hidden camera: Deputies

A Flagler County condo association president was arrested again after detectives discovered more evidence of video voyeurism within his laptop.

Robert W. Orr was re-arrested Wednesday night on nine additional felony charges. He faces five more counts of video voyeurism and an additional four counts of unlawful use of a two-way communications device, deputies said.

Orr, 59, was arrested back in September after a couple staying at a Palm Coast condo he was caring for discovered a hidden camera inside an indoor flower pot in the master bedroom.

When deputies examined the video, it showed both people "in various stages of undress."

While investigating, deputies seized equipment from Orr's apartment and found a third person who was recorded on Orr's cameras and contacted her to let her know. Video showed the third victim "in various stages of undress and using the bathroom." She told deputies that she was recorded without her permission.

Orr does not own the condo but looks after it for someone who owns it and lives out of state. The owner told detectives that the condo is typically unoccupied.

Deputies said they have identified a total of four victims recorded as far back as 2018.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is continuing to search for additional victims. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is urged to call (386)-313-4911.