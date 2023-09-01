Florida community raising money to send Orlando boy battling cancer on dream trip

The Central Florida community is rallying to give a 7-year-old cancer patient a dream trip of a lifetime.

Landon Chase, of Orlando, was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia when he was just 5 years old. His family is trying to take him to Walt Disney World and Give Kids the World Village, where they can make memories together outside of a hospital room.

They are working with the nonprofit, Campaign One at a Time, to raise money for the $5,000 trip. As of Friday morning, they were about $1,400 short.

If you'd wish to help, visit campaignoaat.org/landontheconqueror.