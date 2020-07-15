Florida city sending kids, staff at summer camp home after employee tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

article

All children and staff members at the City of St. Cloud's summer camp are being sent home after an employee tested positive for coronavirus, the city said.

According to the City of St. Cloud, a staff member at the summer camp tested positive for COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the advice of the county health department, we are sending all the kids home and shutting down,” said Stephanie Holtkamp, the Director of Parks & Recreation for the city.

The staff and children enrolled in the summer camp will need to have their temperatures taken every morning and every evening for 10 days, they said. They should be monitored for symptoms and anyone who develops them should be tested for coronavirus.

Those with further questions should call 407-957-7246.

