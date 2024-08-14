Florida boaters find $625K worth of cocaine floating in Gulf after recent storms, deputies say

Stream FOX 35:

Boaters discovered over half-a-million dollars worth of cocaine floating in the Gulf of Mexico this week, according to deputies.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said 56 pounds of cocaine were found bobbing near mangroves just off Panther Key near Everglades City. The package of drugs was about the "size of a microwave oven" and contained 25 individually wrapped kilos of cocaine, deputies added.

The cocaine, which was apparently in the water for a while, has an estimated street value of $625,000.

Photo: Collier County Sheriffs Office

"We appreciate the help of Good Samaritans in our community who saw something unusual and contacted law enforcement," Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a statement.

Detectives said the cocaine most likely washed in with the tides from the East Coast due to recent storms, including Debby, which was first a tropical storm but then was upgraded to a hurricane later on. They're still working to find out exactly where the drugs came from.