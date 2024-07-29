Lobster diver, fisherman find suspected bricks of cocaine off Florida coast

Stream FOX 35:

A fisherman discovered 25 bricks of suspected cocaine off the Florida coast over the weekend, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The suspected drugs were found near north Key Largo in the Florida Keys at around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. The yellow packages, which appear to have a "Dior" label on them, as seen in photographs deputies shared on Facebook, were turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Twenty-five bricks of suspected cocaine were found off the coast of North Key Largo in the Florida Keys on July 28, 2024. (Photo: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Last week, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office also shared a photo of a package of more suspected cocaine that was found about a mile offshore of Tavernier in the Florida Keys. The suspected brick of cocaine, which was found by a person diving for lobster just after 2 p.m. last Wednesday, had a "Bunny" label on it.

A package of suspected cocaine was found off the Florida Keys coast on July 24, 2024. (Photo: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

It was also turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.