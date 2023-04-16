1 killed after lightning strikes boat in Brevard County: officials

One person is dead and another is hurt after a lightning bolt struck a boat in Brevard County on Sunday, officials said.

A spokesperson for Brevard County Fire Rescue said one person was pronounced dead at the scene while another boat passenger was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

No other details were immediately released.

The FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track the possibility for strong storms along with isolated severe weather Sunday evening in Central Florida.

Storm risks include frequent lightning, damaging winds and large hail.

