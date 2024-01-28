Florida bill could ban citizen review boards for law enforcement agencies

A Florida bill that could eliminate citizen review boards for local law enforcement agencies continues to make progress this legislative session.

Republican State Senator Blaise Ingoglia's bill (SB 576) passed the Criminal Justice Committee 6 to 2 this week.

"Put together, in my opinion, to second guess police officer's decisions," said Ingoglia, "Especially ones that have been or are currently under investigation. "

Citizen Review Boards can't change the findings of internal investigations - but they can discuss how an officer handled a case and make recommendations on policy changes.

There are at least 21 citizen review boards across the state. The Orlando Police Department is one agency that uses one.

Former Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon says he completely disagrees with cutting this community body. He says it was an important way to get direct feedback during his term.

"Law enforcement officers serve the community and the community has a right to dictate how law enforcement should do that," said Orlando, Former Police Chief.

The bill is backed by some law enforcement. A lobbyist for the Fraternal Order of Police spoke in favor of it at the committee meeting.

"Officers have the potential to be investigated by not just one agency, but by 6 agencies on a regular basis. This becomes redundant," said Lisa Henning, Lobbyist for the Fraternal Order of Police.

Some also argue that advisory board members don't always have a background in law enforcement, so they question if they can make strong decisions when reviewing cases.

Former Chief Rolon says he required his review board members to go through formal training and simulations to have context. He says lawmakers should consider the best structure for a board instead of a flat out ban.

"If law enforcement officers are out there doing the right thing, if they're performing their duties to the expectations of what they swore to do, they should never worry about any Citizen's Review Board," said Rolon.

The next stop for the Senate bill is the Community Affairs Committee.

The House version of the bill is now with the Judiciary Committee.