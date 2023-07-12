McDonald's Cookies & Crème pies are coming to these US cities

McDonald’s is adding a new sweet treat to its menus in select cities.

According to McDonald’s USA, the Cookies & Crème Pie features chocolate sandwich cookie pieces mixed into a vanilla crème filling and baked into a chocolate cookie crumb crust.

The new dessert will be available for a limited time starting Friday, July, 14, at participating franchises in the following cities:

Los Angeles

Seattle

Chicago

New York

The limited release menu addition comes as McDonald’s has started phasing out its McCafé Bakery menu, including the apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll. The fast food chain started selling these baked goods less than three years ago to help boost breakfast sales.

The Cookies & Crème Pie (McDonalds USA)

Since then, McDonald’s has added some temporary baked goods to the lineup, including a cheese Danish and a pull-apart doughnut.

The company's chocolate chip cookies, apple pies, and frozen desserts will still be available at restaurants nationwide.

FOX's Daniel Miller contributed to this report.