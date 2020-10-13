Florida-based Coast Guard crew seizes over $59 million of cocaine

article

The U.S. Coast Guard said that Cutter Dauntless and its crew, whose homeport is in Pensacola, has seized more than $59 million worth of cocaine during a 56-day patrol.

They said that the crew was in the Pacific Ocean, supporting efforts to combat the transport of illegal drugs, when it interdicted and seized about 3,500 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of over $59 million.

Cmdr. Paul S. McConnell, Dauntless’ commanding officer, said that “I am proud of the crew's accomplishments, and grateful for the sacrifices of my shipmates and their families back home, who have been enduring the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuilding in the wake of Hurricane Sally, which made landfall near Pensacola, Florida, while Dauntless was underway."

This is said to be the second operational patrol during the COVID-19 pandemic.

