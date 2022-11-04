Florida animal shelter no longer taking aggressive dogs, will euthanize instead

article

A Daytona Beach animal shelter said Thursday that it will no longer place dogs with known aggressive behavior and instead will euthanize them.

The Halifax Humane Society Inc. announced the operational shift on Facebook explaining that the new policy change will result in the euthanasia of dogs currently in the shelter and in the future that meets the parameters.

The shelter said the policy will impact its live release rate and expressed how difficult the decision was:

"We understand the emotional impact the loss of lives has on everyone reading or hearing about this. In turn, please understand the impact these decisions have on our staff and volunteers who care for and dedicate our lives to these animals daily. We ask for your continued support to further the mission for the sake of the thousands of animals Halifax Humane Society continues to save annually."

They went on to say that they understand the risk that comes with adopting dogs with a prior history of aggression citing it as often being the best indicator of future aggression. They emphasized its goal to place animals back into the community that they would welcome into their own homes and neighborhoods.

The shelter said one incident can cripple, or even possibly shut down the establishment.