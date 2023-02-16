Florida AMBER Alert issued for missing 8-month-old baby

article

An AMBER Alert has been issued for an 8-month-old baby who has gone missing from Clay County.

Paradise Levy was reported missing Thursday night. She was last seen in the area of the 1300th block of Stonehill Way in Orange Park, Florida.

She is believed to have been abducted by 46-year-old Terry Levy. He is a Black man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is six feet tall and weighs 205 pounds.

Paradise was last seen wearing a diaper. Levy was last seen wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt.

No other details have been released.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512.