Florida Aldi shopper loses $5,000 in debit card 'scheme', 2 people sought: police

The Clermont Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying two people possibly connected to a debit card scam that resulted in an Aldi shopper losing $5,000.

The incident happened on Wednesday, August 14 at the Aldi store located on US Highway 27 in Clermont.

According to police, a woman approached a shopper at the store to inform him that he had dropped money.

Recognize them? Authorities said they are people of interest in a grand theft that happened at an Aldi store in Clermont. (Credit: Clermont Police Department)

When he opened his wallet, the woman "utilized a scheme that allowed her to steal debit cards" from the man's wallet and make $5,000 in charges, officials said in a news release.

Police released multiple security camera images of the woman on social media in hopes someone may recognize her. They also shared photos of a man who is believed to be her accomplice.

Both are considered people of interest for grand theft.

Anyone who can identify the pair is asked to contact the police department's detective division at 352-394-5588 or via email at intel@clermontfl.org.

