Florida adds over 4,000 COVID-19 cases, 87 more deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Saturday reported 4,044 new coronavirus cases and 87 more Florida resident deaths.

The total cases in the state are now at 752,481 as the state continues its phase 3 of reopening. The death toll for state residents has risen to 15,917. With non-resident fatalities, it is at 16,118.

The United States has officially surpassed 8 million confirmed coronavirus cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as health officials prepare for what may be devastating winter amid the ongoing pandemic and incoming flu season.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield warned in August that Americans could be facing “the worst fall” season in recent memory due to the potentially deadly combination of the novel coronavirus, the seasonal flu, and people who aren’t abiding by COVID-19 preventative measures.

As we get closer to Halloween, Mayo Clinic doctors are recommending parents avoid allowing their children traditional trick-or-treating this year as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.

Doctors say with trick-or-treating and other Halloween activities, there is an increased risk for transmission.

