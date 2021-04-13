Florida adds 9,068 new coronavirus cases, 64 additional deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 9,068 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 64 additional deaths.

That's a big increase over Monday's cases, which was 1,613.

As of Tuesday, the statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is 2,134,914, with 34,120 Florida resident deaths and 664 non-resident deaths.

As cases remain high in Florida, more Floridians are getting vaccinated.

State health officials say 4,565,915 people have been fully vaccinated in the state.

Of that number, 4,055,668 people have received both doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 510,247 people have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

On Tuesday, federal health officials paused administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to blood clot concerns.

