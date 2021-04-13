US recommends ‘pause’ on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate rare clotting reports

article

Federal health officials are recommending a "pause" on the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after six cases of a rare type of blood clotting following vaccination were reported in the United States.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a joint statement that the pause of the single-dose vaccine was "out of an abundance of caution."

"Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare," the statement said. "Treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might typically be administered."

To date, more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S.

The CDC on Wednesday will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) "to further review these cases and assess their potential significance," the statement said.

The FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates the cases of rare blood clots.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.