Florida to follow recommended 'pause' on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

While addressing the Piney Point wastewater issue, Governor Ron DeSantis also mentioned what the state would be during after the CDC recommended usage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be paused because of blood clot cases.

DeSantis said Florida has not seen any significant effects from the vaccine.

"I got J&J. I think my arm was sore for 45 minutes," DeSantis said. "I think the track record thus far in Florida has been good."

RELATED: US recommends ‘pause’ on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate rare clotting reports

At the same time, DeSantis says they are respecting the CDC's decision and that Florida will follow the recommendation. The governor said Florida will monitor what the CDC does for the time being.

"Given that they're doing it, we feel that's the appropriate thing to do."

Advertisement

RELATED: How a pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine will affect appointments in Florida

The governor said that people who got the vaccine should not be worried who haven't had any effects.

"I don't think people should be freaking out."

DeSantis says hopefully this 'speed bump' will be resolved quickly.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.