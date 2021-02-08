Florida adds 5,737 new coronavirus cases, 120 deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,737 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with 120 deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 1,783,720, with 27,816 Florida resident deaths. The state has also recorded 472 non-Florida resident deaths since the pandemic began.

State health officials say 1,322,426 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered, while 693,865 people have received their first and second doses.

