Florida adds 15,445 new coronavirus cases, 138 resident deaths

The Florida Department of Health reported 15,445 new cases of coronavirus, with an additional 138 Florida resident deaths.

Thursday and Friday's case numbers were over 19,000 each day.

The statewide number of cases since the pandemic began is now 1,464,697, with 22,804 Florida resident deaths. The state reports 346 non-resident deaths.

State health officials say 514,300 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in the state. Of those who received the first dose, 35,857 people have also received their second dose, completing the vaccine dosage.

