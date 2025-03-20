Clermont teen still missing nearly a week later; police continue search

The Brief The Clermont Police Department is searching for 17-year-old D'Anthony Shamari Smith. Police say D'Anthony was last seen nearly a week ago on the 200 block of Rob Roy Drive in Clermont. Anyone with information on D'Anthony's location is asked to call detectives at (352) 394-5588.



The Clermont Police Department is continuing its search for a teen boy who went missing nearly a week ago. The boy has been identified as 17-year-old D'Anthony Shamari Smith.

Where is D'Anthony Shamari Smith?

What we know:

Police say D'Anthony was last seen Friday, March 14, at his aunt's house on the 200 block of Rob Roy Drive in Clermont.

A missing person report states that D'Anthony left his aunt's house when no one was home, so it is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

However, police describe D'Anthony as a Black male with brown eyes and brown/red hair. He is said to be about 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

Officials said D'Antony attends South Lake High School in Lake County.

Police say D'Anthony was seen to be active on his social media on Monday, March 17, and he is possibly staying with his friends.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on D'Anthony's location is asked to call detectives at (352) 394-5588.

Police said 17-year-old D'Anthony Shamari Smith is still missing after nearly a week. (Credit: Clermont Police Department)

