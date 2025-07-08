Flagler County man throws marijuana out window while fleeing deputies

article

The Brief A Flagler Beach man was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop and throwing a bag of marijuana out of his vehicle. Deputies recovered the bag and later arrested Jarvis Warren, 48, at a home in Palm Coast. He faces charges including fleeing and eluding, tampering with evidence, and marijuana possession.



A Flagler Beach man was arrested Saturday night after deputies said he fled a traffic stop and threw marijuana out of his vehicle during the pursuit.

What we know:

The incident began when deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle on Seminole Woods Parkway for avoiding a traffic control device. Despite law enforcement activating their lights and sirens, the driver — identified as Jarvis Warren, 48 — failed to stop, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Warren slowed down multiple times as if he intended to pull over, but then accelerated when patrol cars slowed in response. As Warren turned into a neighborhood in the U-Section of Palm Coast, deputies reported seeing him toss a yellow plastic bag out of his window. The bag was later recovered and found to contain marijuana.

Warren eventually stopped at a residence on Underwick Path, where he was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement with lights and sirens activated, tampering with evidence, and possession of marijuana.

"This guy took a possible misdemeanor marijuana offense and turned it into felony charges," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "Here’s another guy that thought he could get rid of his drugs in a bright yellow bag and without our deputies noticing, but again our deputies caught it, and he went to the Green Roof Inn."

Warren is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility without bond.