Flagler County changing hurricane evacuation zones

Flagler County Emergency Management is simplifying its evacuation zones by removing the alphabetical code names.

Ahead of hurricane season, they have chosen to identify evacuation zones by the individual neighborhood names.

"We also have neighborhoods known as the B Section, the C section, and so on. Over the years that’s caused confusion with our residents," FCEM Director Jonathan Lord said.

He said the goal is to provide more information, so people can make the safest decisions.

"With better storm prediction capabilities, we have a new map to help our community understand who may need to evacuate in a hurricane. This map includes an eastern Potential Hurricane Evacuation Zone and a western Potential Lake Flood Zone," Lord said.

In addition to the messaging, they will no longer be closing coastal island bridges during storms. The hope is the additional steps will help people like Brien Zimmerman get out on time. Zimmerman has lived in Flagler Beach since 2017.

"The flooding’s the worst," he said. "Any information that you get during times like that is so helpful."

FCEM urges people to sign up for ALERTFlagler notifications for real-time updates.



