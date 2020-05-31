Flagler County graduates drive across Daytona International Speedway finish line, receive diplomas

article

On Sunday, 2020 graduates from Flagler County drove across the finish line at the Daytona International Speedway and received their high school diploma.

The special ceremony was held on Sunday morning for Matanzas High School graduates as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic canceled traditional graduation ceremonies across the country.

Another ceremony will be held at the Speedway for Flagler-Palm Coast High School at 4 p.m. Only one vehicle will be permitted for each graduate and their family. All in attendance must remain in their vehicles, according to school officials.

RELATED: Tracking Coronavirus: Florida cases top 55,400; deaths hit 2,447

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.

Advertisement

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 Orlando