article

The Flagler Sheriff's Office needs your help to find a missing 18-year-old man.

Deputies say his name is Giovanne Sylvain.

He was last seen on Friday leaving his house on Ryeco Way in Palm Coast, riding a bike.

Anyone with information about where he could be is asked to call the sheriff's office at 386-313-4911 or email us at TIPS@flaglersheriff.com.