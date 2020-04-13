Flagler County COVID-19 testing available for eligible first responders, healthcare workers

article

Flagler County, in partnership with Florida Department of Health-Flagler, AdventHealth, Flagler Volunteer Services, and Daytona State College, has the first round of testing kits available to begin screening for COVID-19 – starting with those first responders and healthcare workers who work within Flagler County.

“Even with the opening of this new testing site, the responders and healthcare workers will still need to meet certain criteria, and bring their workplace identification,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “They don’t have to meet all of the criteria, but we want to ensure we are using the limited tests wisely.”

Drive through testing begins by appointment on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast campus of Daytona State College, 3000 Palm Coast Parkway Southeast. Testing will continue on subsequent days until the tests are gone.

First responders and healthcare workers who have any of the COVID-19 symptoms, or who have a weakened immune system, can schedule an appointment by calling 386-313-4200 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.