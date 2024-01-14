FL man steals hundreds worth of crab legs • FL daughter stabs mother to death • FL man steals $1,600 of diesel

DISCLAIMER: These are a collection of crime-related stories that have been featured on FOX 35. The info is from law enforcement sources, news releases, arrest affidavits, or online records. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

A Florida man was arrested after he stole nearly $400 worth of crab legs from a Winn Dixie supermarket, a man was arrested after being accused of stealing more than $1,600 worth of diesel fuel in Orange County, a woman is accused of stabbing her mother to death inside a Brevard County home: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.

Crab leg caper: Florida man stole shellfish valued at over $400, deputies say

Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office responded to a shoplifting call early Friday morning at the Winn-Dixie in Deltona and made contact with two men and staff outside the store.

According to an arrest affidavit, a cashier witnessed a man in a jacket leaving the store while concealing several bags of crab legs. He was followed by an older man who did not appear to be holding any merchandise, the cashier told deputies.

The store manager followed the men outside and confronted them about the alleged theft. According to the affidavit, the men attempted to leave, but their vehicle wouldn't start. As the man holding the crab legs attempted to return them to the store manager, he was advised that Winn-Dixie would pursue criminal charges, the affidavit states.

While questioning the man accused of taking the crab legs, later identified as 33-year-old Kurt Beck, deputies said, "he stated he knew what he did was wrong." After questioning the other man, deputies learned that he did not steal any merchandise and was acting only as the driver for Beck "due to Kurt's license being suspended."

Man arrested after stealing $1,600 worth of diesel via hole in bottom of van, deputies say

Orange County sheriff's deputies arrested a man accused of stealing about $1,600 worth of diesel from a gas station on Monday evening.

Osnel Martinez, 56, faces several charges, including grand theft and resisting arrest.

According to an arrest affidavit, Martinez led deputies on a chase after they learned he had been reported stealing fuel from the RaceTrac on Central Florida Parkway.

After they caught him, investigators searched through the van he was driving and found containers filled with roughly 550 gallons of diesel.

They also found a hole at the bottom of the center console inside the van between the two front seats, which is how they believe Martinez was stealing the fuel to avoid getting caught.

Florida daughter accused of stabbing her mother to death inside Brevard County home, deputies say

A Barefoot Bay woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her mother to death during a physical altercation, according to Brevard County deputies.

Kelly Tinsley, 49, was arrested for causing the death of her mother, 69-year-old Cheryl Meurer on Monday night at a home on Sea Gull Drive.

Deputies arrived at the home Tuesday morning around 5:15 a.m. in response to a report of an "injured woman."

Inside the home, they found Meurer who was dead and had been stabbed several times, deputies said.

Tinsley and her mother reportedly had a physical altercation that ended with Meurer being stabbed to death.

A judge issued a warrant for Tinsley's arrest charging her with manslaughter reclassified with the use of a weapon.

She is being held at the Brevard County Jail on no bond.