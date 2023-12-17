FL man steals entire cash register from Walmart • 'Agitated' FL man fires gunshots during Christmas parade

Deputies are searching for a man who allegedly stole an entire cash register from a Flagler County Walmart, a Florida man was arrested after he fired gunshots in a neighborhood during a Christmas parade because he was ‘agitated,’ a Florida man was arrested for allegedly shooting at CVS employees after refusing to pay for wine, and a Florida man in a stolen ambulance led deputies on a chase – straight to the sheriff's office: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.

Florida deputies on the hunt for man accused of making off with entire cash register from Walmart

Flagler County deputies are on the hunt for a man who is accused of stealing an entire cash register from Walmart.

Deputies shared a photo of the man on social media on Monday, which shows him wearing a red long-sleeve shirt and holding a cash register as he leaves the store.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office did not specify which Walmart this alleged theft happened at, but they did say it happened Sunday at around 8:25 p.m.

Anyone with information about this theft is urged to contact the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911.

Florida man gets 'agitated' by neighborhood Christmas parade, fires off several gunshots: deputies

Photo: Clay County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly fired off several shots during a neighborhood Christmas parade because he became "agitated" at what parade-goers were doing, according to deputies.

Douglas Moore, 43, was arrested and charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and using a firearm while under the influence of alcohol after the incident that unfolded in the 4100 block of County Road 218 in Middleburg on Saturday, according to an arrest affidavit from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

As the Middleburg Christmas Parade was underway Saturday evening, deputies and SWAT Team members responded to a location along the parade route after several gunshots were heard. Middleburg is located about 30 miles southwest of Jacksonville.

According to deputies, Moore "became agitated by the activities generated by parade attendees." That's when he discharged a pistol several times while walking onto the property where a group of people were. The arrest affidavit noted that no victims or witnesses ever entered Moore's property.

Florida man shoots at CVS employees after refusing to pay for wine, deputies say: 'He was trying to kill us'

Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man has found himself behind bars after allegedly snatching a bottle of wine from an Orlando CVS Pharmacy and shooting at employees who confronted him about it, according to deputies.

Dylan Mosley, 30, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, discharging a firearm in public, two counts of attempted second degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm after the incident that unfolded at CVS at 7300 Curry Ford Road in Orlando just after 1:45 a.m. on Monday, according to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to CVS at 1:48 a.m. in reference to an armed robbery. When they arrived, deputies met with an employee who said a customer, later identified as Mosley, walked in, grabbed a bottle of wine and then left the store without paying for it, the affidavit said. \

Two employees went to the front of the store to confront Mosley, who continued to walk across the parking lot. One of the employees asked Mosley if he was going to pay for the wine, and that's when he allegedly turned around and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at them. He then fired off a round in their direction, deputies said. In the affidavit, a deputy noted he heard two separate gunshots.

Florida man in stolen ambulance leads deputies on chase... straight to sheriff's office, officials say

Photo: Columbia County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man has found himself in hot water after he allegedly took the wheel of a responding ambulance and led deputies on a pursuit… to the local sheriff's office, according to officials.

Stanley Williams, 35, is accused of grand theft and fleeing and eluding after the incident that unfolded Saturday night in Columbia County, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Shortly before midnight, a deputy was helping EMS with a subject experiencing an "altered mental state," deputies said. He was also allegedly possibly under the influence of drugs in the area of SE Baya Avenue and SR-100.

That subject, identified as Williams, somehow gained access to the inside of the ambulance and wound up driving away from the scene, according to deputies. Deputies followed in pursuit of the stolen ambulance.

During the pursuit, the ambulance hit a curb which caused damage to the tire, deputies said.

Williams drove the stolen ambulance to the entrance of the Columbia County Sheriff's Office Operations Center on U.S. 90 East, according to the press release. He drove onto the front lawn and stopped near the main entrance.

He was taken into custody before being admitted to a local hospital for further evaluation. Charges are being filed and referred to the State Attorney's Office.

Disclaimer: These are a collection of crime-related stories that have been featured on FOX 35. The info is from law enforcement sources, news releases, arrest affidavits, or online records. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

