FL man kills neighbor over property line • FL woman attacks couple • Missing FL siblings steal mom's car

A Florida man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor who was on his property, a Florida woman attacked a couple because they were doing "inappropriate activities," a Florida woman is facing charges after animal remains were found at her home along with malnourished dogs, two siblings who were reported missing were found driving their mother's car that was reported stolen, two Orlando window washers escaped a high-rise platform during a dangerous storm: Here's Fox 35's Week in Review.

Florida man, 78, shoots, kills neighbor who was doing yard work in DeLeon Springs: deputies

A 78-year-old Florida man allegedly confronted his neighbor – who was trimming trees along their property lines Sunday evening – with a gun to get him off his property, then shot and killed him, authorities said. The neighbor's 8-year-old son was reportedly outside with him when his dad was shot.

Edward Druzolowski was arrested and booked into the Volusia County jail overnight on a charge of second-degree murder, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. He's accused of shooting and killing his neighbor, 42-year-old Brian J. Ford, who was apparently trimming overgrown tree limbs by a fence.

Florida woman 'attacked' couple at pool because they were 'doing inappropriate activities': deputies

Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

A Sumter County woman was arrested after allegedly attacking two people at a pool because they were "doing inappropriate activities," according to deputies.

Amanda Ferragamo, 41, was arrested and charged with domestic battery.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened in Lady Lake shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived, they spoke to a woman who was stretching with a man by the pool, according to the arrest report.

Woman arrested after officers find dog skeleton, malnourished animals and remains at Florida home: police

A Florida woman is facing criminal charges after officers found animals living in horrible conditions at a home in Altamonte Springs Wednesday.

Police arrested and charged 36-year-old Tonya Grose with cruelty to animals, according to Seminole County jail records. Additional charges are pending the results of the investigation.

On Wednesday, Seminole County Animal Services requested the Altamonte Springs Police Department’s assistance with an animal well-being check at a residence on Ballard Street.

When they arrived at Grose's home, officers were met with a "pungent odor" of urine and feces coming from inside the residence, police said in a news release. Inside the home, police found several emaciated dogs in cages without food or water. Multiple cats were also present, and excrement, urine and roaches covered the floor.

Missing Florida siblings, 10 and 11, found driving stolen mom's car 3 hours from home: deputies

A pair of siblings who were reported missing were found three hours away from home in a stolen car that belonged to their mother, according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found a white car driving on Interstate 75 in Alachua shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday. The car came back as reported stolen, and deputies conducted a "high risk" traffic stop, the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

When they pulled the car over, two kids – a 10-year-old boy and his 11-year-old sister – stepped out of the car.

2 window washers escape Orlando high-rise platform during dangerous, severe storm

Two high-rise window washers had to escape from their platform after a storm hit, Thursday. The men were working on the 9th floor of The Vue apartments in Downtown Orlando.

Witnesses told FOX 35 the platform they were on was shaking around and the men escaped by climbing over their platform and onto an apartment balcony. The fire department said they got into the apartment to let the men inside.



